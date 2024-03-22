Warren Washington returns to floor for Texas Tech basketball in NCAA Tournament opener

PITTSBURGH — Warren Washington made his long-awaited return to the floor for the Texas Tech basketball team Thursday night in PPG Paints Arena.

Washington did not start the game but went through warmups ahead of the Red Raiders' NCAA Tournament game against NC State. He was considered a game-time decision and checked in at the 15:52 mark for his first action since Feb. 24.

Washington had missed eight of the team's previous nine games dealing with a foot injury sustained in the Feb. 12 win over Kansas. He missed the next two games against Iowa State and TCU and made a brief return at UCF before sitting out the rest of the regular season.

The 7-foot center started 23 games of the season. He entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 27.2 minutes of action.

