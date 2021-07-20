Warren Sharp's 2021 NFL Team Previews









With the NFL season fast approaching, Warren Sharp is previewing every team by breaking down their strengths, weaknesses and outlook for the 2021 season.

He will be previewing one division per week leading up until the start of the regular season, starting with the AFC West.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs | WATCH

Los Angeles Chargers | WATCH

Coming soon:

AFC NORTH: July 26-29

AFC EAST: August 2-5

AFC SOUTH: August 9-12

NFC NORTH: August 16-19

NFC WEST: August 23-26

NFC EAST: August 30 - September 2

NFC SOUTH: September 6-9

