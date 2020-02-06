Warren Sharp: Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer is unfairly scrutinized at times

We posted a story earlier in the week about the detriments of the Seahawks playing in so many close games, particularly on the pass rush. The story focused on the positives and negatives of Pete Carroll's "can't win a game until the fourth quarter" philosophy.

This is an extension of that article.

Warren Sharp was the latest guest on the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast and he discussed who is to blame for Seattle's notoriously slow starts. Brian Schottenheimer is usually the scapegoat for such offensive deficiencies. That makes sense to a degree, given he's the team's offensive coordinator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But how much of it is Seattle's core values at play? A run-first mentality, controlling the clock, playing the field position game and relying on your defense are all staples of Pete Carroll-coached teams.

"It's not just the play calls, it's the overall philosophy of the team," Sharp told NBC Sports Northwest. "You have to come out more aggressive in games. Teams that have a halftime lead win 80% of their games."

As was discussed throughout the 2019 season, that formula worked brilliantly when Seattle deployed a historically great defense from 2012-14. But while the roster has changed, Carroll's approach has not.

"They're playing the game not to lose early on, I think, and their defense is no longer good enough to play that strategy," Sharp said. "When you're allocating as much money as you are to Russell Wilson, you have to put a little more of the offense on his shoulder from the first snap of the game and expect and demand that the passing offense carries more of the load because the defense isn't as good as it was in 2013."

Sharp noted that Schottenheimer doesn't get enough credit for his use of play action and his ability to engineer success in the passing game out of heavy personnel packages.

Story continues

He also thinks Seattle's OC played a huge role in DK Metcalf's fantastic rookie season. Metcalf tumbled in the draft due to the perception that he would only be able to run go-routes in the NFL. His limited route tree scared several teams away as Metcalf was the eighth receiver off the board.

Not many saw his 900-yard, seven-touchdown season coming. Metcalf continued to silence his critics with a 160-yard, one-touchdown outburst against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. And yet, nobody has tipped a cap toward Schottenheimer in regard to Metcalf's rapid growth.

"(Metcalf) was doing a lot more than a lot of people expected," Sharp said, including himself in that group of skeptics.

Finally, when it comes to Seattle's end-of-game runs and comebacks – notably in Week 17 against the 49ers and in the Divisional Round against Green Bay – all of that credit goes to Russell Wilson. There's more to those late-game heroics than Wilson magic, Sharp says.

"Not every single play is a pure audible, ‘I'm going to go make magic happen,'" Sharp explained. "There are some really good plays that get dialed up along the way to bring these teams back. Brian tends to get little to no credit for any of that type of thing. I do think he gets unfairly criticized in general."

Before you overreact, as a potential Schottenheimer naysayer, remember there's a difference between "he deserves more credit" and "he's a flawless coordinator." Sharp would love to see more first down passing and wants to see more aggressive play calling in the first quarter out of Schottenheimer.

Those are both valid areas of improvement. Just keep in mind that some of that may be out of Schottenheimer's control given who his boss is.

Warren Sharp: Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer is unfairly scrutinized at times originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest