Warren Sapp rips Aaron Donald’s run defense, doubts his greatness
It’s hard to find anyone who believes Aaron Donald isn’t one of the very best players in the NFL right now. He’s been at the top of the league as an elite defender almost every year since he was drafted by the Rams in 2014. Even breaking the single-season sack record for a defensive tackle in 2018 with 20.5. But Warren Sapp has a gripe with Donald’s play this season. The Hall of Famer called out Donald for his run defense on BetUS Unfiltered, saying he doesn’t do enough to impact the game when teams run the ball. To be a ‘rushman,’ you must play the run, I have a personal message for Aaron Donald.