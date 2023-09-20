Warren Sapp hoping to join Deion Sanders’ CU staff in 2024

Deion Sanders walked into Boulder after being hired and transformed the Colorado Buffaloes’ roster and coaching staff.

There are plenty of big names, including former Alabama assistant Charles Kelly and former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis. Mike Zimmer and Willie Taggart were other rumored options, and it’s safe to say Coach Prime had no shortage of interest.

Now, former NFL star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp revealed during an episode of “The Rich Eisen Show” that he plans to join Sanders’ staff in Boulder ahead of the 2024 season

Sapp was recently on hand to get a look at Coach Prime and the Buffs and walked away impressed with everything.

“For the first time in my life, I was loved on by some defensive lineman,” Sapp told Eisen. “They wanted to know the keys to the vault. I’ve never had anybody shake my pockets like that and ask for keys to the vault.”

If Sapp does join Colorado’s coaching staff next year, that would be a huge bonus for defensive players thinking of coming to Boulder, as if having Coach Prime wasn’t already a big enough pull.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire