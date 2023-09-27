Warren to play Downey in first high school football game at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium will host its first high school football game on Oct. 13 between Warren and Downey. (Jeff Miller / Los Angeles Times)

For the first time since it opened in 2020, SoFi Stadium will host an official high school football game.

Rivals Warren and Downey after agreed to play their Gateway League game there on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. as part of "LA Bowl Friday Night Lights."

Tickets will be $35 for general admission and become available starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday via Ticketmaster. Student tickets will cost $15. Parking will be $20. The Downey Unified School District helped subsidize financing for the game.

"It's an unmatched experience to have in an amazing stadium," assistant superintendent Roger Brossmer said of the experience for players, coaches, students and fans.

The schools were approached last year to possibly play at SoFi Stadium along with Mater Dei and St. John Bosco. When the Mater Dei-St. John Bosco game fell through, talks stopped.

Both schools usually sell out when hosting the rivalry game, with crowds approaching 6,000. It is considered Downey's home game and the district is hoping to break even for the game depending on attendance. The lower portion at SoFi will be used and seats 11,400. Also the SoFi scoreboard will be operated.

The LA Bowl is sponsoring the game, with the winning team invited to return to the LA Bowl on Dec. 16 at SoFi Stadium. The LA Bowl matches the Mountain West No. 1 team against the Pac-12's No. 5 selection.

"It speaks volumes for our district providing the best high school experience for our students and the fact that this rivalry is one of the best in the Southland in terms of interest, emotion and level of play," Warren coach Kevin Pearson said.

Downey is 4-1 this season and Warren is 3-2.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.