Warren Moon: Tom Brady 'made the right decision' to leave Patriots for Bucs

Warren Moon: Tom Brady 'made the right decision' to leave Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When Tom Brady chose to move on from the New England Patriots and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it raised the question of whether the grass really would be greener on the other side for the 43-year-old quarterback.

While it's been an adjustment for Brady, the results have mostly been promising so far this season. The Buccaneers currently are 4-2 and coming off a statement victory over Aaron Rodgers and the previously-undefeated Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Patriots are 2-3 after a tough loss to the Denver Broncos with abysmal production at the wide receiver position.

At this point, is it fair to say Brady made the right decision to leave New England for Tampa? Hall-of-Fame NFL QB Warren Moon believes so, and he explained why to JR SportBrief.

“I really do think that he made the right decision,” Moon told JR SportBrief. “He’s going somewhere where they have great talent around him, great wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He has good tight ends; [Rob] Gronkowski comes there, a guy that he’s very, very familiar with. The running backs have been very good, and the offensive line, they really beefed that up in the offseason as well. But the thing I’m more encouraged about is their defense.”

Between injuries and dropped passes, Brady's wide receivers have had their own set of issues. But the Bucs defense has been outstanding. After a dominant performance vs. the Packers, Tampa's D leads the league in total defense and rush defense. It's also second in takeaways with 11.

It may be a bit premature to say Brady made the right move, but it's hard to argue against Moon's overall point. The Buccaneers appear to be on an upward trajectory, while the Patriots seem to be flatlining. The roster construction in Tampa sets Brady up for success, and it's difficult to say the same for New England right now.

Through six games, Brady has tallied 1,541 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He and the Bucs will play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.