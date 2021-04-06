Warren Moon thinks Seahawks-Russell Wilson marriage won’t end well

The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone and quarterback Russell Wilson is still a member of the Seattle Seahawks. At the beginning of the offseason, there was much speculation over whether or not the signal-caller would be dealt after expressing his concerns over the state of the offensive line.

Hall of Famer and former Seahawks QB Warren Moon joined the Huddle & Flow podcast with NFL Network’s Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche to discuss the latest situation between Wilson and Seattle.

“I think right now it’s almost like a marriage that’s started to just have squabbles and they’re squabbling about certain little issues, whether it’s pass protection, whether it’s talent,” Moon explained. “There’s all these little squabbles going on right now. And I think because of Russell’s contract situation, there’s not a whole lot the Seahawks can do as far as moving him somewhere else, even if they wanted to.”

There was serious reported interest from the Bears, however, who allegedly offered everything but the kitchen sink to lure Wilson away from Seattle. Things have been quiet as of late, though, a sign that Wilson will remain a Seahawk for at least the season to come.

“So, I think he’s definitely there this year unless they just want to take a hit and not become a really good football team for a year or so,” Moon continued. “But I think that the marriage is not going to end very well going down the road. I think this squabble is going to turn into more of a separation and then a divorce at some point. And that usually happens with most players anyway.

“You just don’t like it to happen because of the two sides not getting along.”

