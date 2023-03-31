Warren Moon thinks Russell Wilson can bounce back in 2023

Russell Wilson got his fair share of criticism for his play for the 2022 NFL season. Wilson posted career lows in touchdown passes (16) and completion percentage (60.5 percent) and passer rating (84.4) in his first year with the Denver Broncos.

Wilson didn’t do himself any favors with his off-field endeavors and antics, from rehab on the plane to his Subway commercials. On the field and off of it, Wilson took a beating optics-wise.

The Wilson hype train should restart due to the hiring of Sean Payton. Payton successfully coached the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons, winning one Super Bowl in 2009.

Hall of Famer Warren Moon had a legendary career as a quarterback and perhaps knew what Wilson was going through as he spoke with the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson in a recent interview. This is why Moon believes Wilson will bounce back fully in 2023 with Payton as his head coach.

“He definitely didn’t play up to his standards last year and it kind of surprised me that he played as poorly as he did because I watched him play his whole career here in Seattle and I watched him practice and I got to know him very well,” Moon told Tomasson. “And he was just a different player (last season). … But I think Sean will get Russell getting back to what he does best.”

We will see what Wilson will do next season as the Wilson-Payton partnership enters Year 1.

