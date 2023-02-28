Warren McClendon’s NFL draft profile

Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon is one of 13 Bulldogs getting ready for the 2023 NFL draft. The All-SEC tackle will be participating in this week’s NFL combine along with 11 other fellow teammates in Indianapolis.

McClendon was a three-year starter on Georgia’s offensive front that helped lead the Bulldogs to consecutive national titles.

NFL.com recently released McClendon’s detailed draft profile ahead of combine week.

Overview: A three-year starter and two-time national champion, McClendon has been a hardworking team leader at Georgia. His intangibles, however, are countered by a lack of ideal size, length and athleticism as either a tackle or a guard. McClendon needs to get stronger and will always have issues finding success too far away from home base, but he works to the whistle and has enough pass protection savvy for multi-positional consideration as a backup.

Strengths: Plays with consistent effort and toughness. Might offer three-position flexibility. High football IQ and knows where he needs to be. Squeezes into teammate’s hip on double teams.

Weaknesses: Can’t count on quickness or power as an advantage. Plays with tall pads and narrow base. Defenders able to slip away from sustain tries. Sluggish feet limit his overall range.

Click here for more strengths and weaknesses.

You can catch McClendon’s combine workout with the offensive lineman on NFL Network on March 5.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire