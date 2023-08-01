Warren McClendon Jr. activated off PUP list after passing physical

Rookie offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. started training camp on the PUP list while dealing with a knee injury, but his stay there didn’t last long. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, McClendon passed his physical on Monday. Consequently, the Rams activated McClendon off the PUP list, adding him back to the camp roster.

McClendon is eligible to begin practicing at any time now that he’s been activated, which is great news for the rookie. He’ll compete for reps at right tackle and potentially inside at guard, giving the Rams some added depth along the O-line.

McClendon was a fifth-round pick out of Georgia this year, going 174th overall in the draft.

