Warren Lincoln Wrestling Group, Beat the Streets Detroit, given $5,000 donation

7-Eleven, Inc. Area Lead Tyler Mecsey and Lincoln High School Head Wrestling Coach Ken Kaercher lift their Slurpees® in celebration of a surprise donation to Kaercher on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Warren, Mich. (Cydni Elledge/AP Images for 7-Eleven, Inc.)

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Coach Ken Kaercher has dedicated more than two decades to wrestling, and the youths of Warren through various programs.

Friday night, 7-Eleven and Slurpee teamed up to donate $5,000 to two of Kaercher’s passions. The Warren Lincoln Wrestling Group, a youth wrestling organization and Beat the Streets Detroit, a group that combines wrestling, STEM education and more to keep children active and off the streets when not in school.

"Ken says he was rescued by wrestling himself, and now he’s paying it back," said Will Rewitzer, Head Coach, of both programs. "This program means more to the kids off the mat than on it, but we can’t get them off the mat if they don’t come in to wrestle."

Lincoln High School Head Wrestling Coach Ken Kaercher gives a speech after accepting his surprise donation in honor of his 20+ year commitment to youth in his hometown on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Warren, Mich. (Cydni Elledge/AP Images for 7-Eleven, Inc.)

The donation, which was presented via a surprise check hand-off to Kaercher, will give Warren Lincoln Wrestling Group and Beat the Streets Detroit the equipment needed to build up the programs.

With the motto "Big effort, big Slurpee," Kaercher uses 7-Eleven’s frozen treats as an incentive for his wrestlers to work hard and give more.

Kaercher said that he grew up in a rough neighborhood, before finding the sport of wrestling, which gave him the drive to succeed.

Not only did the sport get him through high school, but it also took him to the Michigan state championship, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and even earned him a spot on the U.S. Olympics wrestling team.

Lincoln Middle School Wrestling Club and Beat the Streets Detroit members enjoy frozen Slurpee® treats for their big efforts — a favorite of Head Wrestling Coach Ken Kaercher’s —on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in Warren, Mich. (Cydni Elledge/AP Images for 7-Eleven, Inc.)

"7-Eleven is so proud of what Ken has accomplished for himself, his family and his extended family of wrestlers. We’re beyond thrilled to recognize that Slurpee has served as the motivation for much of it," the company said in a release. "We’re excited to add to Ken’s legacy with a donation that will give Warren Lincoln Wrestling Group and Beat the Streets Detroit the equipment they need to build on this success and keep the wrestlers in Slurpees for many years to come.

The Warren Lincoln Wrestling Group meets at Warren Lincoln High School and is open to youth, middle school and high school students in Warren, and the surrounding area. It is affiliated with the Beat the Streets Detroit program, teaching wrestling skills, along with self-confidence and life skills.