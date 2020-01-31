Warren leads Florida Gulf Coast past Jacksonville, 63-61

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jalen Warren scored seven points in the final three-and-a-half minutes, including a jumper with five seconds left to give Florida Gulf Coast a 63-61 win over Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Warren hit a 3 with 3:24 left to put FGCU up 57-53 and Caleb Catto added a jumper before Destin Barnes sparked a Jacksonville comeback by knocking down a 3. Warren hit a pair of free throws, but Barnes came right back to hit a jumper and hit from beyond the arc with :17 left to tie the game.

Catto had 20 points for Florida Gulf Coast (7-16, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Warren finished with 18 points and Zach Scott added 11 points. Tracy Hector Jr. had eight rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Barnes had 19 points for the Dolphins (10-13, 3-5). David Bell added 10 points.

Florida Gulf Coast plays Liberty on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville matches up against North Alabama at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com