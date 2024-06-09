Warren helps RailRiders shut out Norfolk

No one was happier to see the calendar turn to June than Will Warren.

After a rough month of May, the New York Yankees No. 7 prospect appears to have regained his early season form. The righthander combined with two relievers on a five-hit shutout as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Norfolk Tides, 10-0, on Friday night at PNC Field in Moosic.

Ben Rice and Carlos Narvaez provided offensive support with three hits and three RBIs apiece. Rice doubled twice and homered while Narvaez homered. T.J. Rumfield added two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.

In four May starts, Warren was 0-4 with a 15.88 earned-run average. He allowed 31 runs (30 earned) and 31 hits — including seven home runs — with 10 walks and 15 strikeouts in 17 innings.

His first June start was at Toledo and he allowed two earned runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings and received a no-decision.

On Friday, though, he yielded just three hits in 5.2 innings with one walk and a season-high nine strikeouts. He threw 98 pitches, 57 for strikes, to improve his record to 4-4.

Warren's biggest challenge came in the top of the fifth inning when Norfolk loaded the bases with one out. But he got Jackson Holliday, the Baltimore Orioles' top prospect, to fly out, then struck out Heston Kjerstad.

Duane Underwood Jr. pitched 1.1 innings in relief before Phil Bickford worked the final two innings to finish off the RailRiders' fifth shutout of the season.

Meanwhile, the offense got going early when Narvaez led off the bottom of the second with a home run to left field, his sixth, off Tides starter Justin Armbruster.

One inning later, the RailRiders (36-25) erupted for five runs. With the bases loaded and one out, Rice hit a grounds-rule double to score two. Narvaez then hit a two-run double and Rumfield had a RBI single to make it 6-0.

Elijah Dunham scored on a balk in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 7-0. With two outs in the sixth, Rice hit a solo home run and, after Narvaez walked, Rumfield homered to close out the scoring.

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Lefthander Edgar Barclay (3-4, 6.35 ERA) is scheduled to start for the RailRiders. Norfolk will counter with righty Chayce McDermott (2-3, 3.81).