Warren Gatland hits back at World Cup draw critics: 'You should have done better in 2019'

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has told critics of the lopsided World Cup draw to stop moaning and warned that his side would represent a “dangerous” opponent in the last four.

Gatland will be bidding to take Wales, who are seventh in World Rugby’s rankings, to a third semi-final in the past four tournaments when they face Argentina (eighth) in Marseille on Saturday for which fly-half Dan Biggar and full back Liam Williams have both been passed fit. In the other Marseille quarter-final, England (sixth) take on Fiji (10th) on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Paris, the top four ranked teams will face off with Ireland playing New Zealand and hosts France taking on champions South Africa, which has led to trenchant criticism of World Rugby for organising the draw three years out from the tournament.

Yet Gatland hit back at the idea that Wales have had an easy path to a potential last four, pointing out that Wales’ Pool C was the most competitive of all the groups. As for the other teams moaning about their route, Gatland stirred the pot by suggesting he never complained about their own tough hand in 2015.

“I’d just say to the other teams they should have done better in the last World Cup, that’s where the draw came from,” Gatland said. “It’s not our fault this happened. You didn’t hear us complaining in 2015 about Fiji, Australia and England and ourselves in the same pool, we didn’t complain about that.

Dan Biggar is ready to return at 10 - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“You’re dealt a hand and you’ve just got to deal with that. I agree with the sentiment that the draw may have been done too early, it’s been done too early in the past. Whether the people in control of that next time can put the pools together a bit later, that’s up to them. We can’t change what’s been done.

“All I can say, we were in control of what we’re doing. We’re happy with the progress we’ve made, considering a lot of people in this room saying we wouldn’t get out of our group. We can only play what’s in front of us. In saying that, I thought our group was the most even. The way that Portugal went, Georgia are not an easy team to knock over.”

Gatland has largely reverted to the side that defeated Fiji and Australia in the pool stages with Tommy Reffell replacing the injured Taulupe Faletau in a reconfigured back row, Aaron Wainwright moves to No 8 and captain Jac Morgan shifts from openside to blindside. Full-back Williams is passed fit after a knee injury while Biggar has been given the all-clear from a pec injury that he suffered in the 40-6 victory over Australia.

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has labelled Wales as “favourites” and it would represent arguably Gatland’s finest achievement steering Wales to the semi-finals after the sport was wracked by scandal and infighting at the start of the year. Should they beat Argentina, they would face the winners of Ireland and New Zealand, both of whom Gatland believes would be wary of facing a Wales side full of confidence.

“If we can make the semi-final, it would be a huge achievement for this group of players and coaches, who have done a great job,” Gatland said. “The backroom staff has been outstanding. I know there’s some people and some teams out there who won’t want to face a Wales team when they start playing with confidence and when we start having momentum. That’s when we’re at our most dangerous. We’re starting to look that way at the moment.

“It would be our third semi-final and then 2015 we were leading South Africa for 75 minutes and conceded at the end. Reflecting on that we would be pretty proud. After all the challenges during the Six Nations, with the documentary and the potential strikes and the contracts and the money with the Union and regions, as coaches we’d joke about what would happen next. What would be the next thing thrown at us. I definitely think there’s been a line in the sand drawn under that.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.