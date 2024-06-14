Warren finishes runner-up at Kentucky Amateur

Stephen Warren knew he could climb into contention if he stayed patient, and the strategy certainly paid off down the stretch.

The former Owensboro Catholic High School and current Western Kentucky University standout finished at 4-under par to earn a runner-up finish at the 110th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur golf tournament Thursday at Traditions Golf Club in Hebron.

“It was good,” Warren said afterward. “It was a lot of fun. I came into the week having about four weeks off since our last college event, and I’ve been putting in time and working on the right things — just trying to draw on a few things I saw throughout the season — so I came into this week feeling good.

“I played well in the first round but didn’t really score. The last two rounds, I put things together and was able to post a good score.”

Warren, a 22-year-old rising senior at WKU, shot a 2-over 74 with four bogeys and two birdies in the first round Tuesday, giving him a share of 29th place.

From there, however, Warren worked his way up the leaderboard.

“I just stayed patient,” he said. “I knew I was hitting it well, and we felt like, coming in, everything was trending in the right direction. I was super excited to play; I’m always grateful for the opportunity to play in these things. I get to travel with my brothers, which is always a blast, and more than anything when I play, I realize at the end of the day it’s golf, so I can just relax and play freely.

Warren bounced back in the second round to fire a 4-under 68 with six birdies and two bogeys to move into a tie for ninth.

Owensboro native Andy Roberts, who won the Kentucky Amateur in 2016, finished at 1-over for a tie of 14th.

He closed the tournament with a 2-under 70 in the final round, carding five birdies — including three in the final six holes — and three bogeys to claim a share of second with three others.

“I stayed patient all week and didn’t try to force anything,” he said. “Fortunately, things came together at the end. It stings to come up short, but it was a lot of fun to feel the nerves coming down the stretch and having a chance to get it done.

“Off the tee, we wanted to make sure to keep it in the fairways as much as possible. The course played firm and fast, and the pin location was difficult the last two rounds. From there, my wedge game this week was probably the best it’s ever been. It’s something I’ve worked on and spent a lot of time working with my coach, so I definitely saw some improvement.”

Warren was also thankful for the chance to spend the week with his younger brothers. Nolan Warren caddied for him, while Hayden Warren made the cut and finished at 17-over — the highlight being a 3-under 69 with an eagle, three birdies and a pair of bogeys in the second round. Hayden is a rising sophomore at WKU.

“My little brother was on the bag all week,” Stephen said. “He did a great job keeping me in the moment and keeping my energy up.”

Next up for the Warrens is a trip to the 124th Men’s North & South Amateur later this month in Pinehurst, North Carolina, followed by the 105th Kentucky Open at the University of Louisville in late July.

“I’m just trying to keep moving in the right direction,” Stephen Warren said. “My love for the game has probably never been higher. I love being out there and having the opportunity to compete.

“I’m always grateful for the chance to play and that I get to do this right now.”