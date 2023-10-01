Warren Feeney: Glentoran manager laments decision making in Carrick Rangers defeat

Glentoran boss Warren Feeney lamented "poor decision making" as his side were beaten 2-1 by Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

Marcus Kane put the Glens ahead after four minutes but goals from Nedas Maciulaitis and Danny Purkis turned the game in Carrick's favour.

Feeney was disappointed at his side's collapse after a promising first half.

"I feel let down, it was two bad mistakes. The decision making was very, very poor," he said.

"We had enough chances in the first half [to win the game] and I said to the players at half-time if you don't take your chances, 1-0 is a very difficult scoreline."

He added: "I think the two goals we conceded were from two individual mistakes. We need to get a stronger mentality.

It is the second game in a row in which Glentoran have squandered a lead by conceding two goals in two minutes, following their 2-1 reverse against Coleraine last Friday.

Former Northern Ireland international Feeney was critical of the manner in which the goals were conceded.

The result leaves the east Belfast side fifth, eight points behind leaders and rivals Linfield, who they face next in the league.

"What worries me now is twice we have conceded two goals in the space of two minutes" he admitted.

"We concede one goal and we get fragile, that is not down to tactics. It is desire and decision making to do the right things.

"Their first goal is from our throw-in and one is a long kick. It is not pretty that is basic defending and we didn't do it."

Feeney also reiterated that he has no regrets at allowing Purkis to leave the club to join Carrick, despite the striker having already scored five league goals so far this term, more than any current Glens player.

"It is a decision we made, I have no problem with that. The boys here aren't my boys, I'll work with them, but there are bits and pieces I want to do in the future."

King hails 'most satisfying' Carrick win

Carrick boss Stuart King was delighted with his injury ravaged side's display and ranked the win above last season's 2-1 triumph against Linfield.

"That is my most satisfying win as a manager for Carrick," beamed King.

"In my starting 11 there were three players playing with injuries and I had kids on the bench because we were so, so short.

"We go a goal down after five minutes and I am thinking the worst again, but I asked my players to step up and at half-time we regrouped" he explained.

"I thought they were phenomenal second half. Kurtis Forsythe epitomised that, he broke his nose in the first half and came out the second and played really well, so overall I am delighted.

After an underwhelming first half in which Glentoran created the majority of chances, King was delighted that his half-time team talk brought about a considerable change in the second period.

"I told them to take the shackles off, express themselves and if they were to go down, go down fighting at least.

"I thought they were great, putting balls in behind, we changed our shape and it worked. We scored two good goals.

"It is only three points but it is a big, big three points."