Warren Easton defeats St. Aug in LSU 7-on-7 tournament final Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — LSU’s 7-on-7 tournament Saturday at the indoor football facility featured three divisions and two local champions.

St. James defeated Covenant Christian to claim the Division II bracket championship, showing teams across the area that the Wildcats could be in for a reload following their loss to Union Parish in the Division II Non-Select state championship game.

The most exciting finish of the day came in the Division III championship game.

St. Aug held an 18-14 lead over Warren Easton until the final seconds of their matchup when Eagles’ quarterback Carl Reed Jr. connected with Josiah Everage for the game-winning touchdown.

St. Aug won the Southeastern 7-on-7 showcase Friday afternoon in Hammond and followed that with a runner-up finish in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Warren Easton will be joining the Catholic League in the 2024 season.

