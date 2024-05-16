Warren County ’81 Lady Devilettes receive State Championship ring 43 years later

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) – A local women’s basketball team being recognized 43 years after their high school state championship win.

The sound a group of women make after waiting 43 years to place their championship ring on their fingers.

“We won the state championship, and I’m proud of Warren County,” Catherine Collins,1981 Championship team member said.

Vera Grissom Williams was a part of the 1981 Lady Devilettes team. She also became a part of the Warren County high school history another way.

Williams created the school’s theme song that seniors sing on graduation day.

“In my sophomore year, which was also the year we won the state championship in basketball, we had a competition – the school had a competition for school song. So, the school never had a school song before, and I entered the competition, and my song was selected for Warren County High in the tune of “We’ve only just begun,” Williams said.

As a former women’s basketball coach, principal Dr. Roderick Hilton said he had to make sure the lady Devilettes got what they deserved.

“I think it means a lot to them, and let them know that we still care about ‘em, we still love ‘em, and that we’re still here to recognize ‘em– that we really appreciate ‘em…”

Williams and Dr. Hilton say they hope today can be a lesson for current students to think about what they want their legacy at Warren County high school to be.

“We’re blessed with great kids here, strong academically. So, we hope that this inspires our young ladies that, “hey if you work hard, you can have the same things,” Dr. Hilton said.

