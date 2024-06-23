Warren Central's Cameron Herron latest Indy-area OL to pick 'blue-collar' Iowa football

One of the state’s top offensive line prospects committed to Iowa.

Warren Central’s Cameron Herron, rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 15 in-state player on the rising senior class on the 247Sports composite, committed the Hawkeyes following his weekend official visit.

Iowa has a history of producing NFL draft picks on the offensive line, most recently Tyler Linderbaum going No. 25 to the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 first round. The Hawkeyes have also made a presence in the Indiana in recent years with two of the top offensive line prospects in the 2023 class — Roncalli’s Trevor Lauck and Brownsburg’s Leighton Jones — going into their redshirt freshman seasons.

“Obviously when you think of Iowa, you straight away think of the blue-collar, big successful offensive linemen,” Herron said. “So, with having the representation in the Big Ten it definitely stands out in my eyes.”

The 6-4, 275-pound Herron took an official visit to Northwestern in May and said he seriously considered the Wildcats. He also liked Cincinnati among his offers. Herron’s top six schools included Iowa, Cincinnati and Northwestern, along with Boston College, Louisville and West Virginia.

The official visit to Iowa was the clincher for Herron, who said he already had a good idea of where he wanted to be.

“Going into the visit I knew all I needed to know about the school and program because I do a lot of research,” Herron said. “Plus, I’ve been there now four times so this visit was really to get around the recruits and the players and get a feel for them.”

Iowa’s current nine-player recruiting class also includes Carroll (Fort Wayne) quarterback Jimmy Sullivan.

Noblesville’s Aiden Brewer commits to Bowling Green

Noblesville senior-to-be Aiden Brewer was busy helping his Noblesville basketball team to a 4-0 showing at the Charlie Hughes Shootout this weekend but had time Sunday to make his college commitment to Bowling Green.

Brewer, a tight end, caught 22 passes for 399 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. He had several offers from Mid-American Conference schools and had some interest from programs like Cincinnati, Indiana and Wisconsin.

“I feel like I have a great relationship with all of the coaches there,” Brewer said of Bowling Green. “I feel like it’s going to be a great place for me.”

The 6-3 Brewer is also a key part of Noblesville’s basketball team. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Millers as a junior.

“I always wanted to play basketball,” Brewer said. “But life comes on. I didn’t grow to be 6-foot-6. I had to be realistic, and football was the route I decided to go (for college).”

