Warrant issued for Seahawks DE Aldon Smith in alleged battery

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith is wanted in an alleged battery in front of a Home Depot in Chalmette, La., according to a warrant from the sheriff's department.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks last week and is wanted for "a second degree battery that occurred on the evening of April 17, 2021 at the French Press Coffee House in front of Home Depot in Chalmette," per the warrant.

The team said in a statement on Monday afternoon it was aware of the reports.

"Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time," the team said.

The warrant bulletin requests information from anyone coming in contact with the subject (Smith) and includes a head shot.

"The subject does not have a local address but has relatives in the New Orleans Area. Subject was last observed in a white in color Nissan sedan with an unknown license plate."

Smith signed a contract with the Seahawks on April 15.

He enjoyed a renaissance with the Cowboys, starting all 16 games and recording five sacks and 14 quarterback hits, 48 tackles and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown.

Smith, 31, was the No. 7 overall pick by San Francisco in 2011 and registered 33.5 sacks in his first 32 games with the 49ers, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2012.

However, following a series of arrests and off-field issues, as well as multiple team and league suspensions, Smith was suspended by the NFL in November 2015. He wasn't reinstated until last May.

Smith has 52.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits in 75 games (53 starts) with the 49ers (2011-14), Oakland Raiders (2015) and Cowboys.

