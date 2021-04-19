Warrant issued for newly signed Seahawks DE Aldon Smith on battery charge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Four days after Aldon Smith signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, a warrant is out for the pass rusher’s arrest on a second-degree battery charge in the New Orleans suburb of St. Bernard.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office confirmed the warrant for a Saturday evening incident to USA TODAY Sports. St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia confirmed to ESPN that the charge was for second-degree battery.

Smith’s agent, Ron Slavin, declined comment when reached Monday by USA TODAY Sports.

The allegation could complicate Smith’s attempt to continue to revive his NFL career.

Smith, the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, was reinstated last May after being suspended since November 2015 for a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. The Cowboys signed Smith in April 2020, just before his reinstatement bid was granted. When Dallas opted not to re-sign Smith for 2021, Seattle re-explored lingering interest.

Smith signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Thursday.

Aldon Smith picks up a fumble against the 49ers.
Aldon Smith picks up a fumble against the 49ers.

A Seahawks spokesperson confirmed the team was aware of “reports regarding Aldon Smith.”

“Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information,” the spokesperson said in a Monday afternoon statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Smith’s off-field issues have previously included arrests on suspicions of domestic violence (he later pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in the case), a hit-and-run and a DUI.

Despite four-and-a-half years away from football, Smith played all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020 and was on the field for 73% of defensive snaps. He totaled five sacks, 48 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries. Against the Bengals, he returned a fumble recovery for a 78-yard touchdown. Smith’s September performance was strong, including three sacks of now-teammate Russell Wilson in Week 3. But he seemed to lose burst as the year elapsed. In his final 13 games, Smith recorded just one sack.

Smith’s signing with Seattle returns him to the NFC West after he began his career with the 49ers. Smith raced to 44 sacks in 50 games, his 33 1/2 in his first two seasons still a league record.

The NFL could investigate whether Smith violated the league’s personal conduct policy or the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a lengthy suspension.

"We will look into the matter to understand the facts but have no further comment at this time," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told USA TODAY Sports.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aldon Smith: Warrant issued for Seattle Seahawks' new defensive end

Recommended Stories

  • Aldon Smith wanted in Louisiana on battery charge

    Aldon Smith signed with the Seahawks last week, but his availability for the coming season could be impacted by a criminal case in Louisiana. Travers Mackrel of WDSU shares a bulletin from St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann stating that Smith is wanted for second degree battery. Smith allegedly committed that battery during an incident [more]

  • Seahawks: We are gathering more information about Aldon Smith incident

    Monday brought word that Seahawks edge rusher Aldon Smith is wanted on a battery charge in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana and the team has issued a statement about the matter. The team said that they have been in contact with Smith about the incident, which took place on April 17, and that they are waiting [more]

  • Alex Smith says he visited Jags before retirement, left excited about Urban Meyer’s vision

    Alex Smith weighed his options before retiring. The Jags were at least one of them as he visited the team and his former coach Urban Meyer.

  • Aldon Smith sought by Louisiana police for battery

    Aldon Smith, now with the Seattle Seahawks, is wanted by Louisiana police in connection with a Saturday night incident.

  • NFL free agency: Rasul Douglas, former Eagles CB, finds new home

    Former Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas has found a new home. By Dave Zangaro

  • Azeez Ojulari 2021 NFL Draft Profile: Why Giants, Jets should target Georgia EDGE rusher

    Breaking down why Georgia Bulldogs EDGE rusher outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is a potential target for the NY Giants and Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Arrest warrant for alleged battery issued for Seahawks DE Aldon Smith

    An arrest warrant for alleged battery has been issued for Seahawks DE Aldon Smith. Smith just signed with the Seahawks last week, joining Seattle after a successful season with the Cowboys. Last season was Smith's first in the NFL since 2015 due to off-the-field troubles. He has 52.5 career sacks in 75 games

  • Daniel Gafford with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons

    Daniel Gafford (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons, 04/17/2021

  • Chet Holmgren, consensus No. 1 men's college basketball recruit, selects Gonzaga

    Chet Holmgren, the consensus No. 1 recruit in men's college basketball, selected the Gonzaga Bulldogs to play in 2021-22.

  • DMX’s fiancée pens touching tribute after silence

    For the first time since her late fiancé’s death, Desiree Lindstrom publicly mourned the loss of beloved rapper DMX in a touching tribute, reported PEOPLE. Shortly after his death, Lindstrom reportedly tattooed DMX’s signature stylized “X” and the words “Dog Love” on her forearm at famed parlor Black Ink.

  • Alex Smith retires from NFL after completing remarkable comeback from leg injury

    After persevering through 17 surgeries and a life-threatening infection to make his comeback, Alex Smith is moving on from his NFL career.

  • NFL quarterback Russell Wilson will return to NC State to give commencement speech

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback and NC State alumnus Russell Wilson will be back at Carter-Finley Stadium for NC State graduation ceremonies this spring.

  • Who are the last 10 players to be drafted No. 49 overall?

    The Arizona Cardinals have the 49th pick in the draft. What does the history of that pick look like over the last decade?

  • 2021 NFL draft: Will Northwestern's Rashawn Slater be moved inside with length concerns?

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects of the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No.

  • NFL Inks Exclusive Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia

    The National Football League is calling a new audible — a bunch of them, actually. The NFL formed an exclusive multiyear podcast partnership with iHeartMedia, a deal that encompasses plans to coproduce and distribute two dozen new original shows. Under the pact, iHeartMedia will distribute NFL Media’s seven existing podcasts — “Around the NFL,” “Move […]

  • MyPillow counter-sues Dominion in response to multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit

    MyPillow counter-sued Dominion Voting Systems for more than $1.6 billion on Monday, alleging that the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit against MyPillow and its pro-Trump CEO aims to suppress free speech and has caused "grave" reputational harm.Why it matters: Lindell is one of many Trump allies to face a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit for spreading false claims about the election, including that Dominion's voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who is also facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion, has argued that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her accusations of Dominion's election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact."Lindell, meanwhile, has not renounced his baseless claims, saying he looks forward to the discovery of evidence as part of Dominion's lawsuit.What they're saying: “In making these statements, Lindell spoke for himself, not MyPillow,” the lawsuit says. "MyPillow has not engaged in discussion about the 2020 election.""However, as an American company supporting American constitutional values, MyPillow unreservedly supports Lindell’s right to exercise his First Amendment freedoms concerning the matters of critical public concern, like election matters."The other side: "This is a meritless retaliatory lawsuit, filed by MyPillow to try to distract from the harm it caused to Dominion,” a lawyer for Dominion told the Wall Street Journal.Read the full lawsuit. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Supermodel Paulina Porizkova on aging: 'The older woman is still invisible'

    Paulina Porizkova talks aging and why she feels invisible as a woman in her 50s

  • Supreme Court passes on Second Amendment cases challenging lifetime gun ownership ban

    The Supreme Court declined to hear three Second Amendment cases challenging a federal ban on gun ownership for people convicted of nonviolent crimes.

  • Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms for 2021 season

    The Cincinnati Bengals show off their new uniform combinations in the franchise's first major change to its look since 2004.

  • Motor racing-Collision could affect Mercedes upgrade plans, warns Wolff

    The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.