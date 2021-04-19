Warrant issued for newly signed Seahawks DE Aldon Smith on battery charge

Four days after Aldon Smith signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, a warrant is out for the pass rusher’s arrest on a second-degree battery charge in the New Orleans suburb of St. Bernard.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office confirmed the warrant for a Saturday evening incident to USA TODAY Sports. St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia confirmed to ESPN that the charge was for second-degree battery.

Smith’s agent, Ron Slavin, declined comment when reached Monday by USA TODAY Sports.

The allegation could complicate Smith’s attempt to continue to revive his NFL career.

Smith, the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, was reinstated last May after being suspended since November 2015 for a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. The Cowboys signed Smith in April 2020, just before his reinstatement bid was granted. When Dallas opted not to re-sign Smith for 2021, Seattle re-explored lingering interest.

Smith signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Thursday.

Aldon Smith picks up a fumble against the 49ers.

A Seahawks spokesperson confirmed the team was aware of “reports regarding Aldon Smith.”

“Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information,” the spokesperson said in a Monday afternoon statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Smith’s off-field issues have previously included arrests on suspicions of domestic violence (he later pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in the case), a hit-and-run and a DUI.

Despite four-and-a-half years away from football, Smith played all 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020 and was on the field for 73% of defensive snaps. He totaled five sacks, 48 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries. Against the Bengals, he returned a fumble recovery for a 78-yard touchdown. Smith’s September performance was strong, including three sacks of now-teammate Russell Wilson in Week 3. But he seemed to lose burst as the year elapsed. In his final 13 games, Smith recorded just one sack.

Smith’s signing with Seattle returns him to the NFC West after he began his career with the 49ers. Smith raced to 44 sacks in 50 games, his 33 1/2 in his first two seasons still a league record.

Story continues

The NFL could investigate whether Smith violated the league’s personal conduct policy or the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a lengthy suspension.

"We will look into the matter to understand the facts but have no further comment at this time," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told USA TODAY Sports.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aldon Smith: Warrant issued for Seattle Seahawks' new defensive end