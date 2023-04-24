Warrant issued for Nate Diaz after alleged brawl in New Orleans, facing second-degree battery charge

Nate Diaz was allegedly seen on video choking out a social media influencer in a brawl outside of a bar on Friday night. (Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for MMA star Nate Diaz on Monday after he was involved in a brawl outside of a bar in the city on Friday.

The warrant was issued for suspicion of second-degree battery, a police spokesperson told MMA Fighting. Additional details are unclear, though Diaz is not yet in custody.

Diaz was allegedly seen on video choking out social media influencer Rodney Peterson in a brawl outside of a bar in New Orleans on Friday night. Peterson, who looks just like YouTuber Logan Paul, was dropped to the ground unconscious after Diaz allegedly kneed him and put him in a chokehold.

‼️ Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night…



Peterson later took to social media to show the head injury he said he sustained in the fight, and vowed revenge.

Diaz was in New Orleans to watch longtime teammate Chris Avila at Misfits Boxing 6 on Friday. Avila beat Paul Bamba in the co-main event by unanimous decision. During that event, however, Diaz was involved in a separate altercation with Netflix reality star Chase DeMoor. Diaz, who was sitting on the floor, suddenly turned and hurled a water bottle at DeMoor — which sparked a brief altercation before he was removed from the arena.

Diaz boasts a 22-13 UFC record. He last beat Tony Ferguson in September, though Diaz is now a free agent. He is set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August.