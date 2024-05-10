Warnock set for role at Torquay under new owners

Neil Warnock's last role was as manager of Aberdeen earlier this year [Rex Features]

Neil Warnock is likely to take on a role at National League South side Torquay United following the club's takeover.

The Bryn Consortium - made up of local businessmen - have bought the club, subject to creditor approval.

Warnock, 75, managed Torquay in 1993 and has been advising the consortium as they bid to buy the club, which had been in administration.

Warnock's last role in football was a short-lived spell in charge of Aberdeen.

He has managed 15 more clubs in the EFL and Scotland, leading the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United and Cardiff City to promotion to the Premier League.

He also saved Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town from relegation to League One in recent years.

"Neil's knowledge of football is second to none," Torquay's new co-chairman Michael Westcott told BBC Sport.

"He knows our club very well, he knows our region very well.

"He and I have spent an awful lot of time together over the last six weeks or so and I think that relationship will continue."

'Neil's reputation precedes him'

Warnock (left) and Westcott have attended recent Torquay United matches together [Rex Features]

Westcott and fellow Torquay businessmen Mark Bowes-Cavanagh, Tom Allen, Rob Hawes and Simon Robinson make up the Bryn Consortium, which is named after the police dog that bit Gulls player Jim McNichol during the final match of the 1986-87 season.

The Gulls staved off relegation thanks to a goal scored by Paul Dobson, in the stoppage time caused by the incident.

"I think that Neil's reputation precedes him," Westcott added.

"I think he's a very reassuring presence both to young players and experienced players, and also to a football team manager.

"He's been around the football world for more than 40 years and the fact that Torquay United can benefit from his experience, his contacts, his presence, his personality, I think will be of tremendous support for the club as we start thinking about how we can be as competitive on the pitch as we possibly can."

'Torquay United should pay all its bills'

Westcott is keen to emphasise that his consortium will be "responsible owners", and will not put the future of the club at risk.

He says the consortium want it to be a sustainable club that can stand on its own, without the need for owner support in the long term.

And he says everyone who is owed money by the club will be repaid in full, not just football creditors.

"It's really important to the club, and to us as members of the consortium, that the creditors get looked after," he said.

"Key and fundamental to our proposal is that we believe that Torquay United should pay all of its bills.

"We're required to do so by the football authorities, which we think is the right thing and the good thing and a good rule, and we will honour those commitments.

"100% of all the money owed by the club to them will be settled over the next six months."

