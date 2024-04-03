Warnock on 'good time' at Aberdeen, club 'going data', VAR & Miovski

Neil Warnock has reflected on his time at Aberdeen, and insists with two transfer windows a manager could have "a chance against the top two" of Celtic and Rangers.

The 75-year-old stepped down as Dons manager less than an hour after guiding the club to the Scottish Cup semi-finals - and just 33 days after taking charge.

“It was a good time,” Warnock said on Talksport. “I only went in to help them out.

“Although it didn’t work out, I managed to get them through the cup. I was glad we beat Kilmarnock in the quarter-finals and they’ve got Celtic now in the semi-finals.

“It is a good group of lads. What I did think about when I was there was if you have a year at a club like Aberdeen and you have two transfer windows and an opportunity to bring three or four players in, I think you’ve got a chance now against the top two. If you bring the right ones in.

“Aberdeen have gone all data now. They bring them in from abroad on data, I’m not sure about that.

“I look at the league and it is a bit closer now [but] those two [Celtic and Rangers] are miles ahead at the minute financially.”

Warnock praised Dons striker Bojan Miovski, but is not convinced the club will be able to hold on to North Macedonia international for long.

“I think they possibly will sell him in the summer,” Warnock said. “I think he would fit in with the top two as well.

“He works hard. He did about 12k running when we played Rangers. He worked his socks off and scored a goal. He’s a good finisher. I think it’s done him a world of good going to Aberdeen.”

Warnock also criticised the "unbelievable" VAR in Scotland, saying England "have it good" compared to north of the border, adding "you had to get a cup of coffee and sit down while they decided what they were doing up there."