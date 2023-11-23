Warning sign put up on road where four teenagers died in car crash

Road sign was put up, along with approximately 30 traffic cones, along a bend on the A4085 near Garreg - FREELANCEPHOTOSNWALES

A slippery road sign has appeared near the spot where four teenagers died following a car crash in Snowdonia.

The warning sign was put up, along with approximately 30 traffic cones, along a bend on the A4085 near Garreg following police investigations at the site.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, all sixth form students from Shrewsbury aged between 16 and 18, were found dead on Tuesday after embarking on a camping trip to the area last weekend.

The sign was put out after the force had announced it was conducting “detailed searches” on Wednesday afternoon of the crash site, which included bringing in police divers.

The newly laid out traffic cones, connected by red warning tape, line the outer corner of the bend where the boys are thought to have come off the road and into a ditch, where the vehicle lay partially submerged in water.

A sign warning cars to slow down as they approach the bend was also put out further in front of the bend in the aftermath of the crash.

Clockwise from top left: Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris died in the car crash in Snowdonia - NORTH WALES POLICE

Farmer Rhys Williams, who lives less than 50 metres from the crash site and who farms on the land where the accident occurred, said “there have been one or two accidents there before”.

He said on Wednesday: “There were no tracks on the road, nothing to be seen. It’s a sharp bend, it narrows, there were lots of leaves on that corner.”

Mr Williams said he had seen the silver Ford Fiesta when the police came to investigate, adding: “I saw [the car] in the ditch. It was upside down, very close to the road.”

Local residents had said that the weather conditions last weekend had been very poor, with lots of rain.

Drone photo of the corner where the car left the road and ended up in a water filled culvert - FREELANCEPHOTOSNWALES

Supt Owain Llewelyn of North Wales Police said on Wednesday in the latest update on police investigations at the site: “We can confirm that colleagues from the North West Underwater Search Team are now assisting with the search of the area where the car was found.

“The A4085 will remain closed whilst these detailed searches are ongoing.”

The officer also said that the force was carrying out a search to recover “all related property” at the site.

The road opened up after the sun had set on Wednesday and remained open in the early hours of Thursday, but it is unclear whether the force will be conducting any further operations at the site.

North Wales Police have been contacted for comment.