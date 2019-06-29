A warning to the other 29 NBA teams: No one is stealing Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

A warning to the other 29 NBA teams: No one is stealing Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Heads up to all 29 other teams in the league: Anfernee Simons is not for sale.

Well, he won't be just "thrown into" a package deal or trade.

What is it about this 20-year-old that is so desirable to NBA teams? Well for starters, he's got bounce, skill, a swiftness that moves around him, a good shot, a great smile, and he is currently learning under one of the best in the game, Damian Lillard. Not to mention he is young, hungry, and has a bright future ahead of him.

The former IMG Academy star was selected by Portland in the 2018 NBA Draft at No. 24 overall. 

Perhaps Portland's best kept secret weapon is coming into the light. Maybe his near triple-double performance against the Sacramento Kings (37 points, nine assists, seven rebounds) that lead to a 28-point comeback caught the eye of NBA general managers…

Darn.

But have no fear Blazers fans. It sounds like the Trail Blazers have zero intentions of seeing Simons in anything else but a black and red pinwheel jersey. He won't just be thrown in the mix as apart of some deal. 

Simons' current contract in Portland: 

He has signed through the 2020 and then 2020-21 and 2021-22 are team options. (Signed a rookie scale contract on July 2, 2018.

