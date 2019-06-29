A warning to the other 29 NBA teams: No one is stealing Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Heads up to all 29 other teams in the league: Anfernee Simons is not for sale.

Hearing that teams have been calling Portland to see about Anfrernee Simons and told no. One source told me "It's not that he's fully off-limits, but they made it clear they won't just throw him in a deal. No one is stealing Simons from the Blazers. They love him." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 29, 2019

Well, he won't be just "thrown into" a package deal or trade.

What is it about this 20-year-old that is so desirable to NBA teams? Well for starters, he's got bounce, skill, a swiftness that moves around him, a good shot, a great smile, and he is currently learning under one of the best in the game, Damian Lillard. Not to mention he is young, hungry, and has a bright future ahead of him.

The former IMG Academy star was selected by Portland in the 2018 NBA Draft at No. 24 overall.

We've already gotten a preview of what a @AnferneeSimons - @2ez_nassie pairing would look like and all we've got to say is... 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/STpYCehroP — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) June 21, 2019

" @AnferneeSimons' as gifted as anyone I've ever drafted."

Neil Olshey expects big things from last year's 24th overall pick. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/8zgcakc8dp

— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) June 22, 2019

Perhaps Portland's best kept secret weapon is coming into the light. Maybe his near triple-double performance against the Sacramento Kings (37 points, nine assists, seven rebounds) that lead to a 28-point comeback caught the eye of NBA general managers…

But have no fear Blazers fans. It sounds like the Trail Blazers have zero intentions of seeing Simons in anything else but a black and red pinwheel jersey. He won't just be thrown in the mix as apart of some deal.

Simons' current contract in Portland:

He has signed through the 2020 and then 2020-21 and 2021-22 are team options. (Signed a rookie scale contract on July 2, 2018.