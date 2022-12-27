Warner's QB outlook for Herbert, Foles ahead of 'MNF' duel in Week 16
NFL Network Kurt Warner's quarterback outlook for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles ahead of 'MNF' duel in Week 16.
Nick Foles gets the start against the Chargers on Monday night.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner doesn't think a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo should displace Brock Purdy if the veteran returns.
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory [more]
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
Hackett was in trouble right away.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
Mac Jones could reportedly face discipline for low block on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division. “7-8 is not where we [more]
49ers QB Brock Purdy explained how practicing against Nick Bosa as the scout-team quarterback has helped his presence in the pocket now when he's the starter.
Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi waited until after the game was over to get into a fight.
Add this to the long list of lawsuits against Snyder.
No injury news from the #49ers' Week 16 game, but Kyle Shanahan did offer updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell:
Many wrote off the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season, but both teams are surging in our NFL power rankings.