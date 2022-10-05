Warner's preview of Giants-Packers London game in Week 5
NFL Network's Kurt Warner's preview of New York Giants-Green Bay Packers London game in Week 5.
The 49ers have plenty of great players. One of them hasn’t been playing as great as he has in the past. But coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t concerned about it. During Shanahan’s midweek press conference a question was posed regarding Kittle’s dramatic dip in production in his last eight games. Making the slide more confounding is [more]
A man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation surrounding the person who ran onto the 49ers' field Monday and was tackled by the Rams' Bobby Wagner.
Here is your first look at this week's injury report.
Former District 186 teacher, principal, coach and administrator and later served as school board president, Mike Zimmers passes away.
Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR), (TSXV:SWA) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at its 100%-owned(4) Sanutura Project (the "Project") has intersected new mineralisation in the footwall region of the MC Prospect. The mineralisation is located near-surface in oxide material outside the current Mineral Resource and has potential to enhance open pit stripping ratios in any eventual mine development.
As Northern Colorado grows, another credit union plans to open in Fort Collins
Codan Limited ( ASX:CDA ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 22% in the last quarter...
Page Six reported on Tuesday that Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, have both retained divorce lawyers.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
Wagner is not amused by the streaker's action, and showed no remorse for his actions.
One Patriots legend had harsh criticism for rookie cornerback Jack Jones after his performance in last week's loss to the Packers.
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
The former champion has competed in the UFC 14 times, against 11 different fighters
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his pregame and postgame chats with Bill Belichick and emphasized the respect he has for the New England Patriots head coach.