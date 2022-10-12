Warner's preview of Bills-Chiefs Week 6 matchup

Motley Fool

More than a few handily beat the market, with bellwethers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) closing a respective 4.2% and 6.2% higher thanks to an encouraging piece of news about their industry. According to data released by Canada's federal government as part of its Cannabis Act Review, nearly all entities awarded cannabis licenses since legalization kicked off in late 2018 are still in business. As two of that market's leaders, Canopy Growth and Tilray were top beneficiaries of investor optimism around the news on Wednesday.