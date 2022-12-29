Warner's film breakdown of how Josh Allen preys upon 'the littlest mistakes' by defenses
NFL Network Kurt Warner's film breakdown of how Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen preys upon 'the littlest mistakes' by defenses.
#Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn't taking Justin Fields' running abilities lightly heading into his matchup against the #Bears in Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence says watching the tape from the Houston Texans game in Week 5 is difficult.
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Josh Allen walks through the Bills' postgame antics after getting stuck in Chicago due to weather conditions. What did they do after the game? How did they get into the Barstool bar? What happened to their cars?
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
On Wednesday, the Giants admitted defeat on infielder Tommy La Stella's three-year contract.
The results for the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be unveiled next month. John Tomase shares his ballot, which takes a different approach to the PED-era candidates.
Carlos Correa reportedly is not interested in restructuring his contract agreement with the Mets after the team reportedly found a concern with his medical history.
Luka Doncic's historic 60-point triple-double powered the Dallas Mavericks' improbable comeback win vs. the New York Knicks.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
These are some of the pressing questions as Carlos Correa and the Mets try to find common ground after his latest physical.
An ugly brand of basketball brought the Warriors exactly what they wanted against the Charlotte Hornets -- a win.
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
The additions of White and Brogdon have squeezed Pritchard's role.
The Boston Red Sox have finally made a meaningful upgrade to their starting rotation with the reported signing of veteran Corey Kluber.
Alabama's Bill O'Brien responded Wednesday to rumors linking him to a return to the Patriots as offensive coordinator next season.
Steve Kerr applauded Draymond Green's defensive IQ late in the game of the Warriors' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
Before the Warriors meet the Jazz, here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's contest, including how to watch.