Warner's film breakdown of Bengals' defensive schemes vs. Mahomes
NFL Network Kurt Warner's film breakdown of Cincinnati Bengals' defensive schemes vs. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL Network Kurt Warner's film breakdown of Cincinnati Bengals' defensive schemes vs. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have [more]
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
Matt Maiocco delivers the latest 49ers overreactions ahead of San Francisco's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Which position will the Patriots target in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft? Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his first mock draft of the year, and his pick for New England might surprise you.
Several key 49ers players did not participate practice Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The clock is ticking on the NFL’s five head-coaching vacancies. As is often the case, one will make a hire and then the others will follow, often quickly. Some believe that the Broncos could go first, as soon as Wednesday. They were very impressed by 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who can’t be hired by [more]
Payton has yet to schedule a second interview with a team.
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Detroit Lions getting defensive with both the sixth overall pick and the 18th overall pick in 2023 NFL mock draft.
Which teams will win the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl?
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
It's Tony Romo and Co. in the booth for Bengals vs. Chiefs.
There are a few reasons why the Eagles may have the edge Sunday in the NFC title game.
The Vikings don't have a QB of the future and Trey Lance could be available. @jzulgad breaks down how that option could make sense