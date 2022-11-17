Warner's film assessment of Kirk Cousins vs. Bills in Week 10
NFL Network Kurt Warner's film assessment of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
NFL Network Kurt Warner's film assessment of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Matt Ryan kept playing the role - even when his first season in Indianapolis went off script. It was as unsurprising to those inside the locker room as Ryan's response to reclaiming the starting job last Sunday. Ryan has proven it time and again.
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson had a huge impact in the Lions' victory at Chicago and keeps getting better every week, coach Dan Campbell said.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Smith-Schuster remained on the turf for several minutes before he was helped to his feet and off the field with help from teammates, and it's unlikely he will be cleared to play any time soon.
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
The Bears were without running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert at Wednesday's practice before the Falcons game.
Bruce Arians received a warning from the NFL for his actions before the brawl.
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt Ryan is our starting quarterback,” [more]
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Some funny advice from Joe Burrow to Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus knows Taco Charlton from their time together with the Cowboys.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]