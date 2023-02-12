Warner's Corner: Breaking down Super Bowl LVII QBs
NFL Network's Kurt Warner and Steve Mariucci break down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Here is what the NFL pundits are saying heading into Super Bowl LVII.
Longevity is the key argument against Mahomes' all-time status — and it's doing some heavy lifting given the 27-year-old's incredible play and achievements.
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
Perhaps it was the moment Nick Bosa saw 6’8” Jordan Mailata lining up against him when he realised he had made a mistake. Maybe it was when Mailata’s 26 stone frame made contact with Bosa’s. Surely it was when Mailata threw Bosa to the ground and pinned him there for a few seconds to stress his point. Days earlier, in the lead up to the NFC Championship game which pitted Mailata’s Philadelphia Eagles against Bosa’s San Francisco 49ers, Bosa had been asked about the unique challenges posed by Mai
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero pointed out a key trait Brock Purdy possesses that went overlooked in the draft.
Von Miller messaged George Kittle on Instagram after the 49ers tight end pancake-blocked him for the first time in his career.
This is the last betting opportunity of the NFL season, so let’s make it a good one.
There are countless ways to bet on Super Bowl LVII.
Who will win? Who will be MVP? Find out that and more right here.
Three weeks after his team was eliminated, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still finds ways to remain relevant to the NFL. This time around, it’s not necessarily a good way. At least not from the perspective of his business partners. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that other owners currently are miffed at [more]
Bettors continue flocking to the Eagles.
Here's how to watch Super Bowl 57 in 2023 on Fox and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
This is a first in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
How long will it take Chris Stapleton to sing the national anthem before Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium? Here's the long and short of it.
Find out the 2023 Super Bowl kick off time and how to watch it on Fox or by streaming if you don't have cable.
Will Patrick Mahomes capture his second NFL title with Kansas City? Or will Philly’s all-round excellence prevail in the Arizona desert?