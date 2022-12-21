Warner: Zach Wilson has 'some technique flaws that he's got to clean up'
NFL Network's Kurt Warner says New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has 'some technique flaws that he's got to clean up.'
Josh Allen hooks entire #Bills offensive line up with Christmas gifts:
Jim Brown, Walter Payton Payton and Emmitt Smith are among the record-holders for running backs in NFL history, but who is the best ever player at the position?
Every week Justin Fields does something that Luke Getsy has never seen. That the QB is still ascending illustrates how bright the Bears' future is with Fields at the helm.
The Lakers have reportedly been interested in the Magic's Terrence Ross in the past. Do they still consider him a potential trade target?
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has reduced his turnovers considerably in 2022 but he's giving all the credit to his coaches and teammates.
With a promising core and current signs of success, Orlando’s timeline to compete could be pushed up.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie [more]
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
HUGE recruiting win for #Michigan! #GoBlue
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
The Chiefs and Seattle made a huge deal four years ago, with the Chiefs getting defensive end Frank Clark. So who won the trade?
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups as managers head into the semi-finals of the fantasy playoffs. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)
Four-star tight end Ty Lockwood wrote why he signed with Alabama in his own words.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]