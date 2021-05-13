Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Warner: Why 49ers should be 'really, really happy' about 2021 schedule

NFL Network's Kurt Warner breaks down the positives of the 2021 San Francisco 49ers schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

