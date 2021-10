Associated Press

The owner of the North Carolina Courage said Wednesday the organization was not aware of allegations of sexual harassment against former coach Paul Riley until the report that led to his firing and apologized for the franchise's “failure” to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward. The allegations rocked the league and led to the resignation of National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird. Malik said in his letter that the Courage “conducted due diligence” in retaining Riley and the coaching staff after Malik bought the team in 2017.