Warner somehow predicted his huge game in 49ers' win vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Fred Warner possibly had the best game of his career under the bright lights of “Sunday Night Football.”

In just 36 snaps before the 49ers took their starting defense off the field in a resounding 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium, Warner compiled a team-high eight tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed, one forced fumbled and one interception.

Warner’s interception, which happened early in the fourth quarter, was the icing on the cake. It completed an All-Pro-worthy performance that he somehow predicted on “The Warner House” podcast last week.

“I was just happy to get the interception," Warner said on his podcast. "At that point, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. This is unreal.’ I ran to the end zone, I went to my knees and I was overwhelmed with gratitude in that very moment. This is unreal.

“You’ve got to understand the gravity of a game like that. ‘Sunday Night Football.’ Niners-Cowboys. And this is what’s happening?”

On his podcast last week, Warner spoke about how one single game can change a player’s life. On Sunday night, that player ended up being himself.

“One game can change your life,” Warner said. "I always say it because -- it didn’t have to be me, it could’ve been anybody -- if you all of a sudden have the game of your life with the whole country watching, now you’re a household name. It’s not like I needed that for any type of validation, but I wanted that for obviously, one, the win more than anything.

“... But I wanted to show my dominance and our defense’s dominance over their defense. Everybody was talking all week about how great their defense is. And they do have a great defense. But man, we’re damn good.”

The 49ers’ blowout win was a statement to the rest of the NFL that they’re not messing around this season. And Warner, with perhaps his most complete game, announced on a national stage that he’s the best linebacker in the game. And the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award might be calling his name.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast