Warner Robins, Georgia, has become a hotbed for talent, and USC is noticing

USC has offered another top Georgia-based standout. The latest player is four-star safety prospect Resean Dinkins out of Warner Robins, Georgia.

Dinkins, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety, is rated the No. 350 overall prospect and the No. 28 safety in the 247Sports Composite.

The Warner Robins Demon star had an amazing 2023 season with 54 tackles, eight interceptions, four pass breakups, four fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

Dinkins’ offer list includes Kansas, Kentucky, Cincinnati, UConn, Florida State, Duke, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Indiana.

Warner Robins had five different football players sign with college programs on early signing day in December, and here is the proof. More players are coming through the Warner Robins pipeline, and USC is clearly paying attention to what’s happening in Georgia. USC wants to make itself a player in Georgia and Florida as part of its national recruiting strategy in the Big Ten Conference. The Trojans hope to land enough prominent players in other parts of the country that other prospects will take notice.

