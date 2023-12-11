Warner roasts Metcalf's lack of ‘composure' in 49ers-Seahawks scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Things got heated near the end of the 49ers' 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, but Fred Warner kept it calm, cool and collected after the game.

The All-Pro linebacker couldn't resist trolling Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, however, after the two got into it during the game's fourth quarter.

"Yeah, I don't know what happened, man," Warner told reporters after the game. "I told him he tackles really well, and then, for some reason, he didn't like that. I guess what happened, happened. It's unfortunate, man.

"[He's] got to learn to keep is composure, but happy we came out with the dub."

Fred Warner details what went down in the DK Metcalf scuffle 👀 pic.twitter.com/jwOx8Swb8x — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2023

Something tells us that might not be quite what went down on the field.

It all started when Warner intercepted Seattle quarterback Drew Lock with just over 3 minutes left in the game. The star 49ers defender then was slammed to the ground by Metcalf, and responded by shoving the wideout's head toward the turf.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED 😂 pic.twitter.com/UVskeY54YQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 10, 2023

After the play is when things got interesting, and commotion ensued on the field. Both Metcalf and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were ejected from the game as a result of a scuffle near midfield.

The 49ers and Seahawks got into it after DK Metcalf threw Fred Warner to the ground



pic.twitter.com/wHRfjJLOzU — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 10, 2023

Following the game, Metcalf told The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar his side of things.

DK says that when he saw the INT, he turned into defensive player and tackled guy with the ball, which at the time was Fred. Then Fred pushes him in the back of the head. The push in the head is what sparked the altercation https://t.co/Z9lojw7q5R — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 11, 2023

The NFC West rivalry between the 49ers and Seahawks is a tale as old as time.

And even though San Francisco has won its last five contests -- regular and postseason -- against Seattle, it doesn't look like the sparks will die down any time soon.