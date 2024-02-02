Warner reveals how Super Bowl loss scarred him for life originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner expects plenty of comparisons of the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LIV to their rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in a little over a week.

While Warner believes it's a different scenario with mostly different rosters, one element of that Super Bowl in Miami still haunts the All-Pro linebacker and will affect how he plays in the rematch against Kansas City.

"We're up by 10 points late in the game, and I'm thinking, 'Hey, we're about to win us a Super Bowl," Warner recalled. "And that thing switched pretty quick, you know? That scarred me for life because to this day, if it's a preseason, regular season, playoff game, I never start getting excited until that clock is zero."

Warner admits he's "scarred for life" after the 49ers' fourth-quarter collapse in Super Bowl LIV 😳 pic.twitter.com/xoSYCsUcLI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 1, 2024

Back in 2019, the 49ers dominated their playoff games as well as the first three quarters of their postseason finale. Warner and Co. beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in the Divisional Round before getting past the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game with a 37-20 victory.

In the Super Bowl, the 49ers again seemed to be rolling with a 10-point lead over the Chiefs more than midway through the 4th quarter until Patrick Mahomes went to work, leading the Chiefs to score 21 unanswered points in the final six minutes of the game.

"That's got to be the mindset," Warner said. "Playing all the way to the very end because they got a special guy back there throwing the football and we got to do our best to stop him."

The 49ers' path during the 2023 postseason has been a much different journey, with San Francisco managing come-from-behind wins two games in a row. Maybe they are more battle-tested and more mature, but one thing is certain: the veterans in the locker room will make sure everyone understands the sense of urgency and effort needed to win through the entire game.

"I'm sure that's going to get built up all week, the rematch, and that sort of thing," Warner said. "At the end of the day, it's two completely different teams because there are a lot of different faces on each side of the ball.

"I think we just got to treat this as it is," Warner said. "We just got to make sure we prepare the right way and we're ready to go on Sunday. You got to play a full 60 minutes."

The 49ers returned to the practice field on Thursday to start installing the game plan for their final contest of the season. They will travel to Las Vegas on Sunday, where they will have a week to fine-tune their game before kickoff on Sunday, February 11, at 3:30 pm P.T.



