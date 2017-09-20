Warner reacts to Ben McAdoo blaming RZ delay of game on 'sloppy QB play'

Ooo: Most wars that involved the US took place in other countries and most ordinary American citizens have never experienced what's war like. For those of you who cheered or supported war on other countries, and still think that they can sit at home comfortably watching CNN updates, you may be the next war refugee. With today advanced weapon technologies, all countries in this world can be easily hit. An invader will be invaded and things used to be impossible becomes possible. So, think wisely what you are wishing for.