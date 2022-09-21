Warner: One thing I still must see from Tagovailoa to call him elite
NFL Network's Kurt Warner says one thing he still must see from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to call him elite.
The Steelers made a notable addition to their injury report on Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like it will impact the team they put on the field against the Browns on Thursday night. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick made his first appearance of the week on the report because of lower leg cramps. Fitzpatrick was listed as [more]
Despite the brutal loss on Monday, there is plenty of reason for optimism moving forward for the Vikings
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
The Patriots have made their second trade with the Raiders since Josh McDaniels became Las Vegas' head coach.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
Police reportedly are investigating.
Patriots trade Justin Herron to the Raiders
Cole Beasley's first punt return in Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice was a wild one
This week's storyline is the status of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
The Trey Lance injury has some short and long-term ramifications for the 49ers. @nicholasmcgee24 breaks down both sides here:
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.
Lauren Carpenter looks ahead to Week 2 and reviews five players you should avoid putting in your starting lineups based on performance and matchups. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 3 of the season including Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay
