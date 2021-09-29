Warner: One new issue has arisen with Chiefs' offense recently
NFL Network's Kurt Warner weighs in on the Kansas City Chiefs' recent struggles. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Kurt Warner weighs in on the Kansas City Chiefs' recent struggles. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Richard Sherman has been looking for a place to play for some time and he will be headed to Tampa as part of that search. NFL Media reports that Sherman will be visiting with the Buccaneers. It won’t be the first conversation between Sherman and the team. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed last week [more]
The Cardinals make a few moves affecting the 53-man roster, placing Charles Washington on IR, signing Antonio Hamilton and designating Dennis Gardeck to return from IR.
When the Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract in March, it was expected that he’d be a deep threat in their offense. Through three games, he hasn’t been. Golladay is averaging a career-low 15.1 yards per catch and has yet to catch a pass longer than 19 yards this [more]
There will be plenty of familiar feelings for Tom Brady when he returns to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night for the first time since leaving the Patriots for the Buccaneers as a free agent in 2020 and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that there’s familiarity with the offense Brady is leading into New [more]
The Broncos kicked off the practice week without their starting guards. Head coach Vic Fangio said before Wednesday’s practice that neither right guard Graham Glasgow nor left guard Dalton Risner would be on the field. Glasgow hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and Risner hurt his foot. Netane Muti took over [more]
Tom Brady has hit another landmark. The former Michigan quarterback and second-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signal-caller surpassed the 80,000 passing yard mark in his team's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. The 44-year-old and seven-time Super Bowl champion became the second quarterback ever to reach the mark, with the other being former New Orleans Saints' star Drew Brees.
Jets WR Jeff Smith is fine following a car accident on Wednesday. WR Jamison Crowder, meanwhile, is trending toward playing vs. the Titans.
Without Bill Belichick, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and is on pace to throw a career-high 53 touchdown passes at age 44. Without Brady under center, Belichick is 63-75 over his career, including 8-11 since the future Hall of Fame quarterback left New England for Tampa Bay. The ultimate NFL grudge match takes center stage Sunday night when Brady returns to face the Patriots (1-2) for the first time with the Buccaneers (2-1).
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
This helps explain Malcolm Butler's benching in Super Bowl
Jamie Collins is no longer a Detroit Lion, and these six teams could use his services.
Tom Brady had a few different reasons for leaving the Patriots.
The dicey relationships between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are detailed in a new book.
Are the Bears really going to leave Soldier Field?
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]
A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.
5 potential trade partners for Colts RB Marlon Mack.
Dan Orlovsky described Matt Nagy's game plan for Bears rookie Justin Fields as "either negligence or intentional."
What is your current top 6?