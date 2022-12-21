Warner not expecting 'radical change' to Eagles' offense with Minshew at QB
NFL Network's Kurt Warner not expecting 'radical change' to the Philadelphia Eagles' offense with Gardner Minshew at QB.
Trace McSorley will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers. Colt McCoy is still in the concussion protocol and will be out this week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said today. McSorley came in to replace McCoy after he suffered his concussion on Sunday and did not play well, going 7-for-15 [more]
Jim Brown, Walter Payton Payton and Emmitt Smith are among the record-holders for running backs in NFL history, but who is the best ever player at the position?
There's a chance Jalen Hurts will play Saturday against the Cowboys, but that seems increasingly unlikely as he missed practice again with the game just three days away. By Reuben Frank
Check where some of the top football players from Dallas-Fort Worth will be continuing their careers.
Jalen Hurts' injury shook up the NFL MVP race.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn doesn't expected much of the game plan to change for Philadelphia even if Hurts can't play Saturday.
One Dallas defender in particular, safety Jayron Kearse, did not mince words: “We talk about being one of the best defenses in the league. And the past two weeks, we haven’t shown it at all."
Westport Golf Links is approaching the final stages of the environmental review process.
Josh Allen hooks entire #Bills offensive line up with Christmas gifts:
The late Franco Harris, who died Wednesday at 72, became iconic for his role in the greatest play in NFL history. Franco caught the ball that became the Immaculate Reception, and he scored the game-winning touchdown against the Raiders. Franco appeared Tuesday on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio with Chris Russo. The Hall of Famer explained [more]
Gardner Minshew wanted to be a starter when he filled in for Jalen Hurts last season. Will he get the chance against the Cowboys?
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
The first Eagles injury report of the week offers updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more. By Dave Zangaro
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says a report about hand signals is "complete horse (expletive)" during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]