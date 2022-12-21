Warner: Mac Jones' development 'has gone haywire' in Year 2
NFL Network's Kurt Warner: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' development 'has gone haywire' in Year 2.
NFL Network's Kurt Warner: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' development 'has gone haywire' in Year 2.
Every week Justin Fields does something that Luke Getsy has never seen. That the QB is still ascending illustrates how bright the Bears' future is with Fields at the helm.
Josh Allen hooks entire #Bills offensive line up with Christmas gifts:
The Lakers have reportedly been interested in the Magic's Terrence Ross in the past. Do they still consider him a potential trade target?
Jim Brown, Walter Payton Payton and Emmitt Smith are among the record-holders for running backs in NFL history, but who is the best ever player at the position?
Members of the football community, fellow Pittsburgh Steelers, and fans are paying tribute to Franco Harris following his death just days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.”
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
Here is the statement from Steelers team president Art Rooney II.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie [more]
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
The Chiefs and Seattle made a huge deal four years ago, with the Chiefs getting defensive end Frank Clark. So who won the trade?
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says a report about hand signals is "complete horse (expletive)" during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.