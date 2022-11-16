Warner: I love what I'm seeing from Fields lately, but worried about sustainability

Associated Press

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Smith-Schuster remained on the turf for several minutes before he was helped to his feet and off the field with help from teammates, and it's unlikely he will be cleared to play any time soon.