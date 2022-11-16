Warner: I love what I'm seeing from Fields lately, but worried about sustainability
NFL Network's Kurt Warner says I love what I'm seeing from Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields lately, but worried about sustainability.
Chilly conditions could be in store when the Titans visit Green Bay on Thursday. Meanwhile, there could be snow in Buffalo. Welcome to Week 11.
Three of the Panthers' projected defensive starters for Week 11 missed practice on Wednesday.
The Texans, with top waiver priority, claimed former Packers WR Amari Rodgers, who was released by the Packers on Tuesday.
Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler missed last Sunday’s loss to the Titans with a hamstring injury and he won’t be back for this Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Hamler is going to miss a few weeks because of the injury. Hamler hurt his hamstring in practice last Wednesday. [more]
Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on the list. Goedert was hurt [more]
Check out these stats and facts to get you ready for Rams-Saints in Week 11
Both the Giants and Titans are 7-2 against the spread.
The XFL will be scraping the bottom of the barrel in attempting to fill its rosters for the upcoming season, as players who played in the USFL last year remain under contract to that league, limiting the pool of talent available to the XFL. But the XFL did manage to attract a couple of noteworthy [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Jackson State football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one touchdown pass away from setting the program's single-season record.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Smith-Schuster remained on the turf for several minutes before he was helped to his feet and off the field with help from teammates, and it's unlikely he will be cleared to play any time soon.
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players that face tough defenses against their position in Week 11. Set your roster accordingly if you start them. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt Ryan is our starting quarterback,” [more]
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.