Warner: Jalen Hurts' doubters must be 'put to bed' after QB's first two games of '22 season
NFL Media's Kurt Warner breaks down the play of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2022.
NFL Media's Kurt Warner breaks down the play of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2022.
After two weeks, Tua Tagovailoa has the fifth-best odds to win NFL MVP.
The veteran WR may make his 2022 debut in Week 3 vs the Giants after tearing an ACL making a touchdown grab in January. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Pound falls to fresh 37-year low as Government borrowing doubles FTSE 100 rises 0.6pc Oil and gas prices jump as Putin escalates war How the stamp duty cut could work – and how much you would save Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
#Bills at #Dolphins: 8 storylines to watch for in Week 3:
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Trevor Immelman has revealed that he had to leave Louis Oosthuizen out of his International Team to face the United States in this week’s Presidents Cup because the South African appeared on posters and the website advertising the £20 million launch event of the rebel LIV series in Hertfordshire in June.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
BYU stands accused of racism, and South Carolina canceled a basketball series. If coach Dawn Staley has evidence of racism, she should reveal it.
Billy Horschel is excited for his Presidents Cup and U.S. team debut this week, even if some people don't think he and a couple of his teammates fully deserve to be here.
MLB will have no one-game playoffs; all tiebreakers will be determined by head-to-head records, with extensive tiebreaking protocols in place.
Jennifer Eakins has five players Yahoo fantasy managers should consider moving away from in order to clear the way for Week 3 waiver wire additions.
The Patriots have made their second trade with the Raiders since Josh McDaniels became Las Vegas' head coach.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
This week's storyline is the status of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.
Police reportedly are investigating.
These next four weeks can be a period of healing for the linebacker, who can still write a positive ending to this story. | Editorial
Patriots trade Justin Herron to the Raiders