Warner, Irvin break down Derrick Henry's impact on Titans' offense

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Seventeen years ago, the 49ers opted to use the first overall pick not on local prospect (and 49ers fan) Aaron Rodgers but on Alex Smith. Rodgers, as we well know, didn’t like it. Rodgers, as we well know, holds a grudge like Khomeini. Rodgers gets his 13th shot at vengeance tonight against the 49ers. Against [more]