Warner: How I'd approach Zappe-Mac Jones dynamic once QB is fully healthy
NFL Network's Kurt Warner on how he'd approach New England Patriots quarterbacks quarterback Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones dynamic once QB is fully healthy.
An MRI on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s hamstring didn’t result in a diagnosis that ruled him out of playing against the Jets this Sunday, but his status for Week Seven remains up in the air. Wednesday won’t shed much light on his outlook. The Broncos are only having a walkthrough practice after playing on Monday [more]
The Patriots are bolstering special teams and linebacker with two new additions
What's life like behind the scenes with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe? Former Patriot Jason McCourty revealed what he knows.
The Bears aren’t in the business of winning in 2022, and Ryan Poles is reportedly looking to deal Robert Quinn ahead of the trade deadline.
Colts owner Jim Irsay says there's "merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some relatively candid thoughts on Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who is set to face his former team for the first time after flaming out in New England.
With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold still not ready, the Panthers will turn to PJ Walker against the Buccaneers in Week 7.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and [more]
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
The Cowboys owner clashed with the Patriots owner.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
There are nine unbeatens remaining in college football's Bowl Subdivision. Which of the group is most likely to run the table? We rank them in order.
Penn State head coach James Franklin is not a fan of the way halftime is handled in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A couple of days removed from the halftime scuffle between the Nittany Lions and Michigan programs, Franklin was asked about what happened. "I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
